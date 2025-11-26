Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Leaked Kremlin Call
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov expressed concerns over the leaked phone conversation with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, deeming it unacceptable. The leaked transcript involved discussions on a ceasefire plan for Ukraine. Ushakov suggested the leak aimed to disrupt diplomatic talks and refused to comment further on the confidential call.
Concerns surged in the Kremlin as aide Yuri Ushakov addressed the troubling leak of a phone conversation with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, labeling it 'unacceptable'.
The conversation, reportedly focused on a ceasefire plan for Ukraine, was leaked to Bloomberg News and included discussions about raising the issue with former President Trump. Ushakov stated he would contact Witkoff by phone, brushing off any comments on the confidential data, some of which he claimed was fake.
Ushakov emphasized that such leaks aim to undermine diplomatic efforts and insisted he would refrain from further commentary amid ongoing sensitive discussions due in Moscow next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
