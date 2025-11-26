Empowered by Democracy: Celebrating India's Constitutional Legacy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on the occasion of Constitution Day in Raipur, emphasized the empowering framework of India's Constitution. He highlighted how it enables ordinary citizens to rise to positions like MLA and MP, illustrating the liberal and democratic values that underpin the world's largest democracy.

Addressing an audience gathered for the event, Sai reiterated India's steadfast faith in its constitutional democracy. He pointed out that the Constitution upholds every citizen's right to express their views freely, a cornerstone of the democratic principles cherished by the nation.

Sai also paid tribute to the members of the constituent assembly, applauding the contributions of representatives from Chhattisgarh whose vision and commitment to democratic values continue to inspire the nation.

