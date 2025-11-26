Political Turmoil: Resignation of Expelled AIADMK Leader Sengottaiyan
Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan resigned as an MLA from Gobichettipalayam. Speculation arises about his possible future with actor Vijay-led TVK or ruling DMK. This follows his expulsion by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after appearing with other ousted leaders.
- Country:
- India
K A Sengottaiyan, a veteran AIADMK leader, submitted his resignation on Wednesday as an MLA of the Gobichettipalayam constituency. This decision marks another significant turn in Tamil Nadu's turbulent political landscape.
The nine-time legislator handed his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat, stirring speculations about his political future. Observers suggest possible alignments with actor Vijay's political outfit, TVK, or the ruling DMK. Sengottaiyan, however, refrained from making any statements to the media at this crucial juncture.
His resignation follows his expulsion from the AIADMK by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The dismissal came after Sengottaiyan associated with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran. This is similar to P H Manoj Pandian's recent departure from the Alangulam constituency in favor of joining the DMK. The political scene remains in a state of flux as leading figures reevaluate their affiliations and strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sengottaiyan
- resignation
- AIADMK
- MLA
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- Vijay
- TVK
- DMK
- Election
ALSO READ
Waaree Group Powers Forward with Landmark Battery Storage Project in Tamil Nadu
Coup Conviction: Bolsonaro's 27-Year Sentence Shakes Brazilian Politics
Punjab's Historic Educational Revolution: Students Step into Politics
Tamil Nadu's Investment Bonanza: Soaring Toward an Aviation Leap
Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics