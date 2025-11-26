Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Resignation of Expelled AIADMK Leader Sengottaiyan

Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan resigned as an MLA from Gobichettipalayam. Speculation arises about his possible future with actor Vijay-led TVK or ruling DMK. This follows his expulsion by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami after appearing with other ousted leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:13 IST
K A Sengottaiyan, a veteran AIADMK leader, submitted his resignation on Wednesday as an MLA of the Gobichettipalayam constituency. This decision marks another significant turn in Tamil Nadu's turbulent political landscape.

The nine-time legislator handed his resignation letter to Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat, stirring speculations about his political future. Observers suggest possible alignments with actor Vijay's political outfit, TVK, or the ruling DMK. Sengottaiyan, however, refrained from making any statements to the media at this crucial juncture.

His resignation follows his expulsion from the AIADMK by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The dismissal came after Sengottaiyan associated with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran. This is similar to P H Manoj Pandian's recent departure from the Alangulam constituency in favor of joining the DMK. The political scene remains in a state of flux as leading figures reevaluate their affiliations and strategies.

