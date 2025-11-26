Left Menu

Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) insists that former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi will not vacate her government bungalow despite a new directive. RJD leader Mangani Lal Mandal condemned the move, attributing political malice by the ruling NDA. Allegations cite unfair targeting of Rabri Devi and her husband Lalu Prasad.

Patna | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:29 IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced that Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister and wife of Lalu Prasad, will not vacate her government bungalow. This statement followed the state directive outlining a new bungalow allocation for opposition leaders.

RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal criticized the ruling NDA government, alleging bias against the RJD. He questioned the timing and motivation behind relocating Rabri Devi, suggesting political discrimination against her and the party.

Despite Mandal's allegations, state minister Santosh Kumar Suman clarified that the earlier provision allowing former chief ministers a lifelong residency was rescinded after a court ruling. He stated the government's prerogative in bungalow allocation decisions while Mandal asserted the RJD's electoral strength and opposition resilience.

