Bungalow Battle: Rabri Devi's Refusal Sparks Political Storm

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced that Rabri Devi, former Bihar Chief Minister and wife of Lalu Prasad, will not vacate her government bungalow. This statement followed the state directive outlining a new bungalow allocation for opposition leaders.

RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal criticized the ruling NDA government, alleging bias against the RJD. He questioned the timing and motivation behind relocating Rabri Devi, suggesting political discrimination against her and the party.

Despite Mandal's allegations, state minister Santosh Kumar Suman clarified that the earlier provision allowing former chief ministers a lifelong residency was rescinded after a court ruling. He stated the government's prerogative in bungalow allocation decisions while Mandal asserted the RJD's electoral strength and opposition resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)