Empowerment and Development: Fadnavis on India's Constitution
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the empowering nature of the Indian Constitution, highlighting its democratic values. He critiqued opposition leaders and promoted the synergy between BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in welfare schemes. Fadnavis urged citizens to support development driven by Prime Minister Modi's vision.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the Indian Constitution for empowering citizens to realize their dreams, highlighting its significance during a press interaction in Nagpur. As local body elections approach, he criticized Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders for a lack of grassroots engagement.
Fadnavis emphasized that successful politics requires reaching out to voters, rejecting assumptions that support can be anticipated without effort. He defended the Mahayuti coalition's campaign strategies, stressing collaboration in welfare initiatives like the Ladki Bahin scheme and collective governmental responsibility.
Addressing a rally in Umred, Nagpur, he called for votes to boost development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's transformative agenda. Fadnavis underscored the transition from monarchic eras to democratic processes, attributing this shift to Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution.
ALSO READ
Resignation Rumbles: AIADMK and BJP Alliance Unshaken
Tensions Rise Within Shiv Sena: Local Leader Voices Concerns Over Election Appointments
Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day
Congress MLAs Accuse BJP of Hypocrisy Amid Law and Order Protest
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of Undermining the Constitution