SP Demands Compensation Over Electoral Roll Stress Deaths

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party urges the Election Commission to offer Rs 1 crore compensation for individuals who allegedly died due to stress from the electoral roll revision in Uttar Pradesh. He also announced the SP’s own financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:11 IST
The Samajwadi Party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav, has called upon the Election Commission to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to individuals who purportedly succumbed to the pressure of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. He raised concerns over the mental and physical stress faced by those involved.

In a post shared on 'X', Yadav highlighted that several participants in the revision process are encountering immense pressure, leading to unfortunate incidents. The SP also pledged financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to each affected family.

Yadav referenced a specific tragic case featuring Sudhir Kumar, a lekhpal who allegedly committed suicide due to work-related stress. The incident underscores the considerable strain faced by employees during the revision exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

