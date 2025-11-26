Leadership Tussle in Karnataka: Will Mallikarjun Kharge Emerge as CM Contender?

The ongoing leadership tussle within Karnataka's ruling Congress party has recently intensified, with speculations of a potential change in the chief minister's post. This debate surfaces as the government marks the halfway point of its term.

Amid the discussions, a segment of Congress leaders has backed AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for the top post, despite his son and Minister Priyank Kharge dismissing such calls as irrelevant. Priyank pointedly remarked that these discussions emerged repeatedly during election periods, but remain insignificant at the present time.

Party insiders recall Kharge's previous misses in securing the chief ministership, having lost out in 1999, 2004, and 2013. As some Dalit organizations advocate for a Dalit CM, the party explores the potential reshuffle, with some leaders openly expressing support for Kharge.

