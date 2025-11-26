Karnataka Power Tussle: BJP Calls for Election Amid Farmers' Distress
The Karnataka BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign and call elections if his government cannot resolve the ongoing power struggle with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. The deadlock is impacting the farming community, which has been striking for a month without resolution. BJP emphasizes the need for clarity and action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The opposition BJP in Karnataka has advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and declare elections if he cannot settle the ongoing power struggle with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.
According to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the internal conflict within the ruling Congress is affecting ordinary citizens, notably farmers on strike for the past month.
Vijayendra criticized the Congress leadership, suggesting that the legislative session should be moved to Delhi, where Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are actively seeking direction from Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Political Movements and Key Elections in December
Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis
Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads
Leadership Tussle Intensifies in Karnataka Congress
Political Power Play: Karnataka Congress in Leadership Limbo