Karnataka Power Tussle: BJP Calls for Election Amid Farmers' Distress

The Karnataka BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign and call elections if his government cannot resolve the ongoing power struggle with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. The deadlock is impacting the farming community, which has been striking for a month without resolution. BJP emphasizes the need for clarity and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and declare elections if he cannot settle the ongoing power struggle with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

According to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the internal conflict within the ruling Congress is affecting ordinary citizens, notably farmers on strike for the past month.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress leadership, suggesting that the legislative session should be moved to Delhi, where Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are actively seeking direction from Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

