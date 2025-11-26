Karnataka Power Tussle: BJP Calls for Election Amid Farmers' Distress

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and declare elections if he cannot settle the ongoing power struggle with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

According to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the internal conflict within the ruling Congress is affecting ordinary citizens, notably farmers on strike for the past month.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress leadership, suggesting that the legislative session should be moved to Delhi, where Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are actively seeking direction from Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)