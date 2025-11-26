Left Menu

Resignation Rumbles: AIADMK and BJP Alliance Unshaken

The resignation of expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan from the Tamil Nadu assembly has sparked rumors but will not affect the BJP-AIADMK alliance, according to BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. She criticized attempts to create confusion with rumors about his next political move.

Updated: 26-11-2025 19:45 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan announced on Wednesday that the recent resignation of expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan will not impact the alliance between BJP and AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters during an event, Soundararajan emphasized that Sengottaiyan's resignation was related to internal party issues and not the alliance's concern. "It's his personal decision," she stated.

Responding to speculation that Sengottaiyan may join rival parties, Soundararajan accused the ruling party of spreading misleading rumors. She assured that the BJP-AIADMK alliance remains robust and poised for electoral success.

