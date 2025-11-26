Left Menu

Georgia's Political Turmoil: A Test for Democracy

Nika Melia, leader of Georgia's opposition, was sentenced for contempt after a courtroom incident. His party faces mounting legal pressures as Georgia's politics shift. Relations with the EU are strained as the ruling party suppresses dissent, signaling a drift from democratic values amid aspiring EU integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Nika Melia, a prominent opposition leader in Georgia, was handed an additional sentence of one and a half years in prison. The punishment was for contempt of court following an incident where he threw water on a judge.

This incident marks another chapter in the ongoing political tension within the country, as the ruling party, Georgian Dream, continues to suppress dissent. Melia's party, the Ahali-Coalition for Change, now faces potential banning by the government, which accuses them of threatening the constitutional order.

Georgia's ambitions to join the European Union are increasingly in doubt, with relations strained amid concerns over democratic backsliding. As the nation balances its aspiration for EU membership with its traditional values, critics warn of growing authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

