Power Seized in Guinea-Bissau: Military Takes Control

Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau have declared a takeover of the country's government, making the announcement on state television after reports of gunfire near the presidential palace emerged.

The military's high command stated it has assumed full state powers, citing an ongoing plan to destabilize the nation as the reason for their action.

Dinis N'Tchama, speaking on behalf of the military high command, expressed that the military was responding to these threats to maintain stability in Guinea-Bissau.