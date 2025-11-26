Rustem Umerov, a senior Ukrainian security official involved in critical peace negotiations, has become embroiled in a major corruption inquiry. Although Umerov himself is not accused of any wrongdoing, he has been questioned by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau about his knowledge concerning a $100 million kickback scheme linked to the state nuclear energy company. The investigation, which has charged seven individuals, casts a shadow on President Zelenskiy's leadership amid tensions with Russia.

The alleged mastermind, Timur Mindich, a former business associate of Zelenskiy, fled Ukraine before the inquiry became publicly known. Reports suggest the controversy could destabilize Ukraine's internal political landscape, complicating peace talks with both Moscow and Washington where Umerov has played a pivotal role.

Adding to President Zelenskiy's domestic challenges, Ukraine's justice and energy ministers were recently dismissed due to the scandal, despite denying involvement. Umerov, Ukraine's former defense minister, clarified that his interaction with Mindich ended in a terminated contract due to unmet product standards, denying any personal influence in defense affairs.

