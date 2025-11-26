Left Menu

Punjab's Flood Aid Controversy: Political Storm Unleashed

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of lying about flood relief compensation. Mann claimed the Centre withheld a promised Rs 1,600 crore package. Bittu and BJP's Ashwani Sharma countered, asserting the funds were being provided and challenged Mann to prove his allegations.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of fabricating claims about flood relief compensation. Mann alleged that the Centre failed to release a Rs 1,600 crore relief package that had been promised.

Bittu countered that the central government has been providing every penny for flood relief, dismissing Mann's claims as false and politically motivated. He emphasized that the Punjab government's assertions were devoid of truth, accusing them of engaging in the ''politics of lies.''

Joining the critique, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma challenged Mann to ask the Punjab chief secretary to clarify whether the funds had been received, insisting that if not, Mann's accusations would be disproven. The debate stems from the severe flooding that affected districts in Punjab in August and September.

