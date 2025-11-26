Left Menu

Outcry Over Silence in Shivpuri: Disquieting Inaction on OBC Survivor's Plea

The Congress has criticized the ongoing silence over a prolonged case of rape involving an OBC disabled girl in Madhya Pradesh. Allegations point to a perpetrator with false credentials hiding within a temple. Calls for intervention by influential political figures have been met with silence, fueling public frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:55 IST
Outcry Over Silence in Shivpuri: Disquieting Inaction on OBC Survivor's Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised serious concerns about the prolonged inaction in a disturbing rape case involving an OBC disabled girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The accused, using fake identities, reportedly continues to evade authorities.

At a press briefing, Congress leader Sadhna Bharti highlighted that the accused, under the guise of a 'mahant,' has been committing the crime for an extended period without notice by local administration. Bharti further noted a lack of support for the victim from governmental aid initiatives like the 'Nirbhaya Fund.'

Questions have been directed towards prominent politicians such as Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uma Bharti, who have remained silent. The Congress urged these leaders to intervene and secure justice for the survivor, appealing for accountability and immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

Crypto Regulation Relief Sparks Concerns Among Stock Exchanges

 Global
2
Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

Bank of Mexico Revises Economic Outlook Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
3
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025