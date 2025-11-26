Outcry Over Silence in Shivpuri: Disquieting Inaction on OBC Survivor's Plea

The Congress party has raised serious concerns about the prolonged inaction in a disturbing rape case involving an OBC disabled girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The accused, using fake identities, reportedly continues to evade authorities.

At a press briefing, Congress leader Sadhna Bharti highlighted that the accused, under the guise of a 'mahant,' has been committing the crime for an extended period without notice by local administration. Bharti further noted a lack of support for the victim from governmental aid initiatives like the 'Nirbhaya Fund.'

Questions have been directed towards prominent politicians such as Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uma Bharti, who have remained silent. The Congress urged these leaders to intervene and secure justice for the survivor, appealing for accountability and immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)