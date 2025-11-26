Left Menu

Gen Z Mobilizes: Tensions Rise Against CPN-UML in Nepal

In western Nepal, Gen Z youths clashed with CPN-UML cadres during a protest against party leader Mahesh Basnet. The protests are part of growing dissent against ex-PM K P Sharma Oli's party, with several demonstrators injured. Authorities imposed a curfew and flight was cancelled due to security concerns.

Updated: 26-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A group of Gen Z youths engaged in a confrontation with cadres of the CPN-UML in western Nepal, as per police reports. The clash occurred during a protest against Mahesh Basnet, a politburo member from the party of ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

As Basnet arrived in Dhangadhi, Kailali district for a youth wing event, tension escalated with demonstrators chanting slogans. Police intervened to de-escalate the situation after protesters called for action against 'Oli's men' and 'the murderer.'

This protest is among several others targeting CPN-UML leaders across Nepal. Authorities imposed curfews and cancelled flights amid concerns, as youths blamed Oli for the deaths during previous protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

