Gen Z Mobilizes: Tensions Rise Against CPN-UML in Nepal

A group of Gen Z youths engaged in a confrontation with cadres of the CPN-UML in western Nepal, as per police reports. The clash occurred during a protest against Mahesh Basnet, a politburo member from the party of ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

As Basnet arrived in Dhangadhi, Kailali district for a youth wing event, tension escalated with demonstrators chanting slogans. Police intervened to de-escalate the situation after protesters called for action against 'Oli's men' and 'the murderer.'

This protest is among several others targeting CPN-UML leaders across Nepal. Authorities imposed curfews and cancelled flights amid concerns, as youths blamed Oli for the deaths during previous protests.

