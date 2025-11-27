Guinea-Bissau has become the focal point of political turmoil as President Umaro Sissoco Embalo launches his re-election campaign. Embalo, emphasizing stability since taking office in 2020, faces criticism over rampant cocaine trafficking and neglect of essential social sectors like health and education.

Despite a strong campaign narrative, Embalo's tenure has been marred by multiple coup attempts, including a significant military takeover with army officers announcing a power grab on state television. This reflects the ongoing instability in the West African country.

Embalo remains a formidable candidate due to the barring of opposition rival Pereira, yet the cocaine trade continues to flourish. The electoral process is currently in suspension, casting doubt on Guinea-Bissau's immediate political future.

