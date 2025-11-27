Republican Party Divided Over Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Proposal

Several congressional Republicans are expressing strong disapproval of President Donald Trump's handling of a proposed Ukraine peace plan, which they argue unduly favors Russia. This criticism marks a significant shift from the typically unified support Trump receives from within his party.

The proposed 28-point peace framework, initially reported last week, has raised fears among Ukraine supporters that the Trump administration may pressure Kyiv into accepting a deal beneficial to Moscow. Senator Roger Wicker has voiced skepticism about the plan achieving peace, while other Republicans, like Representative Don Bacon, have openly criticized key figures involved in the negotiation process, such as Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff.

Criticism from prominent Republicans, including Senator Mitch McConnell and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, highlights an underlying tension within the party, especially as the U.S. approaches the 2026 midterm elections. Meanwhile, members of Trump's close-knit circle have defended the administration's stance, suggesting that the internal GOP discord could imply broader political challenges for Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)