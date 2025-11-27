Left Menu

Scandal Eclipses Beauty: Miss Universe President Under Investigation

Mexico is probing the Miss Universe organization's president over alleged criminal activities, including drugs and arms trafficking. The investigation follows 13 arrest warrants linked to the case. Miss Universe President Raul Rocha, who owns half the organization, is reportedly involved. The controversy adds a complex backdrop to this year's pageant events.

Updated: 27-11-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:35 IST
Scandal Eclipses Beauty: Miss Universe President Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 - A shadow of controversy looms over the Miss Universe pageant as the president of the organization is under investigation for alleged involvement in drugs and arms trafficking. The Mexican Attorney General's Office confirmed the probe includes 13 arrest warrants, although no individuals have been named yet.

Local media suggest one of the warrants targets Miss Universe President Raul Rocha, who owns a significant stake in the organization. In adherence to usual protocol, the Attorney General's Office referred to him as "Raul R" while revealing that the investigation began in 2024. Further updates on Rocha's legal standing are expected soon.

Despite the ongoing scandal, Mexican Fatima Bosch emerged victorious at this year's Miss Universe contest in Thailand. Bosch, who had earlier led a protest against alleged derogatory remarks by the pageant director, received public backing from Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum. The pageant's future remains uncertain as legal proceedings unfold.

