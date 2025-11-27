Scandal Eclipses Beauty: Miss Universe President Under Investigation

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 - A shadow of controversy looms over the Miss Universe pageant as the president of the organization is under investigation for alleged involvement in drugs and arms trafficking. The Mexican Attorney General's Office confirmed the probe includes 13 arrest warrants, although no individuals have been named yet.

Local media suggest one of the warrants targets Miss Universe President Raul Rocha, who owns a significant stake in the organization. In adherence to usual protocol, the Attorney General's Office referred to him as "Raul R" while revealing that the investigation began in 2024. Further updates on Rocha's legal standing are expected soon.

Despite the ongoing scandal, Mexican Fatima Bosch emerged victorious at this year's Miss Universe contest in Thailand. Bosch, who had earlier led a protest against alleged derogatory remarks by the pageant director, received public backing from Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum. The pageant's future remains uncertain as legal proceedings unfold.