Operation Sindoor: A New Era in Indo-Pak Relations

Operation Sindoor has emerged as a pivotal event in India's defense strategy, particularly affecting its relations with Pakistan. This military maneuver followed the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities. It highlights a shift towards decisive responses to regional threats.

Vice Admiral K Swaminathan expressed concerns over Pakistan's extensive arms procurement, overshadowed by its internal economic struggles, and China's rapid naval expansion. He emphasized the challenge China poses with its vast naval fleet and strategic advances in the Indian Ocean Region.

The operation also cast light on Turkey's increasing support for Pakistan, marking a new dynamic in regional geopolitics. Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha noted India's demonstration of military synergy, indicating a clear message against nuclear intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)