Remembering V P Singh: The Torchbearer of Social Justice

On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister V P Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage, referring to Singh as a 'guardian of social justice.' Stalin criticized current government policies like EWS and NEET, which he believes undermine social justice efforts initiated by Singh.

Stalin utilized social media to express admiration for Singh's dedication to social justice, stating that Singh viewed positions of power as secondary. He also mentioned unveiling a statue of Singh in 2023, symbolizing the strong bond between Singh and Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister emphasized the love and respect Tamil Nadu had for Singh, who was regarded as a friend of the Tamil people. Stalin expressed his hopes for Singh's legacy of social justice to continue flourishing.

(With inputs from agencies.)