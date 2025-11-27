Left Menu

Remembering V P Singh: The Torchbearer of Social Justice

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin praised former PM V P Singh on his death anniversary, highlighting his dedication to social justice and criticizing current policies like EWS and NEET. Stalin unveiled Singh's statue and recalled his cherished bond with Tamil Nadu, emphasizing Singh's enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:23 IST
Remembering V P Singh: The Torchbearer of Social Justice
  • Country:
  • India

On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister V P Singh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage, referring to Singh as a 'guardian of social justice.' Stalin criticized current government policies like EWS and NEET, which he believes undermine social justice efforts initiated by Singh.

Stalin utilized social media to express admiration for Singh's dedication to social justice, stating that Singh viewed positions of power as secondary. He also mentioned unveiling a statue of Singh in 2023, symbolizing the strong bond between Singh and Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister emphasized the love and respect Tamil Nadu had for Singh, who was regarded as a friend of the Tamil people. Stalin expressed his hopes for Singh's legacy of social justice to continue flourishing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
2
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
3
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global
4
Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

Walking the Tightrope: Rachel Reeves and the Gendered Lens of Politics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025