Left Menu

Congress Leadership Crisis in Karnataka: Key Stakeholder Talks in Delhi

Amid leadership tensions in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge plans a decisive meeting in New Delhi with senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This meeting aims to address the ongoing leadership dispute and speculation of a chief ministerial change amidst an alleged power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:27 IST
Congress Leadership Crisis in Karnataka: Key Stakeholder Talks in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced plans to convene a critical meeting in New Delhi with senior Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, to address the leadership crisis in Karnataka.

This high-stakes gathering aims to chart a course forward and resolve the ongoing leadership tensions, which have intensified due to speculations surrounding a possible chief minister change in the state. The Congress government has recently reached the midpoint of its five-year term, and the tensions arise amid rumors of a 'power-sharing' agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made in 2023.

Kharge emphasized the importance of open discussion among key leaders, including meeting Rahul Gandhi and others, to settle the issue and end the political confusion. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah convened a separate meeting with senior allies, suggesting the urgency and seriousness of resolving the leadership dispute.

TRENDING

1

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India
2
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

 United States
3
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

 Global
4
Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025