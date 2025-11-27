Congress Leadership Crisis in Karnataka: Key Stakeholder Talks in Delhi

On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced plans to convene a critical meeting in New Delhi with senior Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, to address the leadership crisis in Karnataka.

This high-stakes gathering aims to chart a course forward and resolve the ongoing leadership tensions, which have intensified due to speculations surrounding a possible chief minister change in the state. The Congress government has recently reached the midpoint of its five-year term, and the tensions arise amid rumors of a 'power-sharing' agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made in 2023.

Kharge emphasized the importance of open discussion among key leaders, including meeting Rahul Gandhi and others, to settle the issue and end the political confusion. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah convened a separate meeting with senior allies, suggesting the urgency and seriousness of resolving the leadership dispute.