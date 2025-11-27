Left Menu

Fiscal Fumble: Early Budget Leak Sparks Market Turmoil

British finance minister Rachel Reeves expressed confidence in the fiscal watchdog despite an early budget leak incident that affected markets. The Office for Budget Responsibility, chaired by Richard Hughes, was responsible for the error, prompting an investigation after a formal apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:09 IST
Fiscal Fumble: Early Budget Leak Sparks Market Turmoil
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves voiced her trust in the country's fiscal watchdog on Thursday following an accidental early disclosure of her annual budget. The premature release resulted in market fluctuations and parliamentary unrest.

The incident involved Richard Hughes, chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), who issued a formal apology to Reeves on Wednesday, acknowledging the mishap as a serious breach.

In regards to the error, Reeves told Sky News, "They have announced an investigation which will report to me very quickly." Despite the incident, she maintained her confidence in Hughes and the OBR's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

Life Sentences for Crimea Bridge Bombing

 Russia
2
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform

 India
3
Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

Market Volatility Amidst Vanke Debt Concerns and Regulatory Actions

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

Tensions Rise: Japan's Missile Deployment Spurs China's Warning Over Taiwan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025