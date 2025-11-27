Tensions Flare in East Asia: The U.S., Japan, and China Chessboard

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to avoid intensifying the conflict with China after her recent comments about Taiwan agitated Beijing. The cautionary telephone call signals the U.S. attempt to sustain a delicate trade truce with China.

Trump made no demands for a retraction, leaving Japan's stance unchanged. Tokyo is apprehensive that Trump might sacrifice support for Taiwan to conclude a trade deal with Beijing, leading to fears about increased militarism in the region.

Without outright support from Trump, Japan faces tension as Beijing steps up rhetoric and pressure. Concerns grow in Tokyo about the potential shift in the U.S.'s strategic political support, urging a more vocal stance against China's coercive behavior.

