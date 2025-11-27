Political Shift: Veteran MLA K A Sengottaiyan Joins TVK

In a significant political development, former AIADMK MLA K A Sengottaiyan has officially joined the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a new political venture led by actor-politician Vijay. Sengottaiyan, who was recently expelled from the AIADMK, brings with him a wealth of political experience, having served nine terms as MLA.

The 77-year-old, along with several supporters, including former MP V Sathyabama, made the switch to TVK in a ceremonial event held in Panaiyur. Vijay personally welcomed Sengottaiyan into the party, highlighting the strategic importance of his entry in bolstering TVK's presence in the Kongu region, particularly in the Erode district.

Sengottaiyan's decision arrives amidst the political shifts within AIADMK, following differences with its leadership. Despite concerns, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran has assured that the BJP-AIADMK alliance remains strong. Sengottaiyan, known for his early start in politics under the guidance of MGR and J Jayalalithaa, marks a new chapter in his political journey.

