Hungary Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan
Hungary supports President Trump's Ukraine peace plan, as detailed by Prime Minister Orban's chief of staff, advocating for swift agreement. Rumors about Orban visiting Moscow to meet President Putin couldn't be confirmed or denied by his chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
The Hungarian government has thrown its support behind U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Ukraine. This announcement was made by the chief of staff for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who emphasized the importance of reaching a peace agreement promptly.
During a briefing on Thursday, questions arose regarding unconfirmed reports about a potential meeting between Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.
In response, Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, said he could neither confirm nor deny any details regarding those reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Discord: Leaked Trump-Putin Aide Calls Stir Controversy
Quantum Leap: IIT Delhi's New Certification Revolutionizes Education in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning
Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin
Lavrov Calls for Amended Ukraine Peace Plan to Uphold Putin-Trump Summit Agreements
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit