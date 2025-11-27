Left Menu

Hungary Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan

Hungary supports President Trump's Ukraine peace plan, as detailed by Prime Minister Orban's chief of staff, advocating for swift agreement. Rumors about Orban visiting Moscow to meet President Putin couldn't be confirmed or denied by his chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:10 IST
Hungary Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

The Hungarian government has thrown its support behind U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Ukraine. This announcement was made by the chief of staff for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who emphasized the importance of reaching a peace agreement promptly.

During a briefing on Thursday, questions arose regarding unconfirmed reports about a potential meeting between Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

In response, Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, said he could neither confirm nor deny any details regarding those reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

 India
2
Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

Italy's Reversal on Tax Breaks: A Victory for Short-Term Rental Hosts

 Global
3
Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

Consulate Clash: Poland Rejects Closure

 Poland
4
Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

Deadly Train Accident in Kunming Raises Rail Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025