Hungary Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan

The Hungarian government has thrown its support behind U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Ukraine. This announcement was made by the chief of staff for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who emphasized the importance of reaching a peace agreement promptly.

During a briefing on Thursday, questions arose regarding unconfirmed reports about a potential meeting between Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

In response, Gergely Gulyas, Orban's chief of staff, said he could neither confirm nor deny any details regarding those reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)