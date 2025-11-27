Political Tensions Escalate: CPI(M) Secretary Faces Allegations of Threats

A CPI(M) local secretary in Agali, Kerala, finds himself embroiled in controversy, as police register a case for allegedly threatening an independent candidate's life. The complaint from V R Ramakrishnan, a former CPI(M) loyalist, claims Jamsheer issued death threats over a phone call.

Ramakrishnan, breaking from his 40-year association with the CPI(M), chose to contest the local body elections independently. He cited corruption and mismanagement by local party leaders as his reasons. A purported audio recording captures Jamsheer, urging the withdrawal of Ramakrishnan's nomination with a menacing undertone.

Following the serious allegations, police have initiated an investigation, citing specific legal statutes against Jamsheer. Meanwhile, CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu condemned such behavior, emphasizing it doesn't reflect the party's values.

