Political Tensions Escalate: CPI(M) Secretary Faces Allegations of Threats
A CPI(M) local secretary, Jamsheer, is accused of threatening independent candidate V R Ramakrishnan in Agali. Ramakrishnan, a long-time CPI(M) worker, decided to run independently amidst allegations of corruption. An audio recording allegedly captured Jamsheer threatening Ramakrishnan's life. A police case has been registered for investigation.
- Country:
- India
A CPI(M) local secretary in Agali, Kerala, finds himself embroiled in controversy, as police register a case for allegedly threatening an independent candidate's life. The complaint from V R Ramakrishnan, a former CPI(M) loyalist, claims Jamsheer issued death threats over a phone call.
Ramakrishnan, breaking from his 40-year association with the CPI(M), chose to contest the local body elections independently. He cited corruption and mismanagement by local party leaders as his reasons. A purported audio recording captures Jamsheer, urging the withdrawal of Ramakrishnan's nomination with a menacing undertone.
Following the serious allegations, police have initiated an investigation, citing specific legal statutes against Jamsheer. Meanwhile, CPI(M) Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu condemned such behavior, emphasizing it doesn't reflect the party's values.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macron Unveils National Military Service Amid Rising Russian Threats
Militant Arrests Thwart Threat to Manipur's Sangai Festival
Decade-Old Sunken Ship Haidar: An Environmental Threat Resurfaces in Brazil
Democracy Under Threat: Allegations Fly Over Manipulated Voter Lists
Himachal Politics Heat Up Over Delayed Local Elections