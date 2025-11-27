Left Menu

Congress Leader Tryambak Bhise's Shift to BJP

Congress leader Tryambak Bhise, discontented with Congress leadership for months, has joined the BJP. His induction was part of the Mahayuti campaign rally held in Udgir and attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and former minister Bhagwanth Khuba, ahead of the local body elections on December 2.

27-11-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Congress leader Tryambak Bhise officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, marking a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming local body elections slated for December 2.

The induction occurred during a Mahayuti campaign rally in Udgir, witnessed by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former minister Bhagwanth Khuba, underscoring the importance of Bhise's defection.

Bhise's decision follows months of reported dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership, signaling potential changes in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

