Congress Leader Tryambak Bhise's Shift to BJP

In a significant political shift, Congress leader Tryambak Bhise officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, marking a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming local body elections slated for December 2.

The induction occurred during a Mahayuti campaign rally in Udgir, witnessed by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former minister Bhagwanth Khuba, underscoring the importance of Bhise's defection.

Bhise's decision follows months of reported dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership, signaling potential changes in the political landscape of Maharashtra.

