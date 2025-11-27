Viral Rumors About Imran Khan's Health Dismissed by Authorities

Rumors about the health of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been dismissed by Adiala Jail authorities, who assert he is in 'completely good health.' The 73-year-old has been in custody since August 2023.

Despite widespread speculation and rumors circulating on social media, the jail administration has assured Khan's wellbeing, while denying reports that he might be transferred. His sisters' repeated attempts to visit him have been denied, causing further public concern.

The PTI, Khan's political party, has strained demands for clarity from the government and an end to the restrictions on family visits, insisting on a transparent investigation into the sources of these rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)