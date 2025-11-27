Left Menu

Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

During his inaugural international trip as Catholic leader, Pope Leo warned about increasing global conflicts, describing them as a fragmented world war. He emphasized the need for justice and peace to counter current economic and military strategies, stressing that humanity's future is at significant risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Pope Leo expressed deep concern over the growing number of bloody conflicts worldwide, describing the situation as a 'piecemeal' third world war. During his first international visit since becoming the first U.S. pope, he highlighted the risks to humanity's future.

Speaking to political leaders in Turkey, Leo condemned the prevailing global strategies, which are driven by economic and military ambitions that undermine justice and peace. His statements were a stern call to action against the rising tide of global instability.

Leo urged world leaders to resist these destructive forces, underscoring that the stakes involve not just peace but the very future of humanity itself. His message resonated as a stark warning against complacency in the face of escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

