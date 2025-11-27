Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka is experiencing a political power struggle as Congress leaders vie for the Chief Minister's position. Home Minister G Parameshwara, amidst speculations of a leadership change, expressed trust in the Congress high command to resolve the matter. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have stakes in the potential transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the vibrant arena of Karnataka politics, a power struggle ensues as key Congress figures position themselves for the Chief Minister's chair. State Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed confidence that party high command will soon mediate the competition, involving prominent leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

During a discussion with PTI, Parameshwara highlighted that any leadership transition should occur seamlessly, emphasizing the influence of the high command in finalizing such decisions. Amidst conjecture about power-sharing, he reiterated that Siddaramaiah's leadership continuity reflects his untarnished commitment to marginalized communities.

The senior leader affirmed his loyalty to party directives, suggesting that while he remains a contender, the ultimate decision rests with the high command. Observing that other statements are mere whispers, he placed full confidence in the party's wisdom to enact a smooth transition should a change be necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

