Putin Defends U.S. Envoy: Accusations of Bias Deemed 'Nonsense'

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed claims that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff was biased towards Russia in Ukraine peace talks. Witkoff faced criticism after a leaked call revealed his advice to a Kremlin aide on managing peace negotiations with President Trump. Putin defended Witkoff as a U.S. citizen protecting his nation's interests.

In a recent turn of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted accusations that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff displayed bias towards Moscow during peace negotiations over Ukraine. The claims surfaced in the wake of a leaked recorded phone call.

The recording, which has drawn significant critique from European and American circles, allegedly captured Witkoff giving advice to a Kremlin aide regarding President Vladimir Putin's strategy in managing peace talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Addressing reporters, Putin dismissed the notion as 'nonsense', emphasizing that Witkoff was an American representing his country's interests. According to Putin, it would have been unexpected for Witkoff to engage in derogatory remarks about Russia during the conversation.

