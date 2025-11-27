Left Menu

Karnataka Leadership Clash: Word Power Struggle

A fierce political rivalry between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has ignited in Karnataka, centered around the promised CM post rotation. As Shivakumar emphasizes that 'word power is world power,' Siddaramaiah counters with his five-year term ambition and social initiative achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:21 IST
The political landscape in Karnataka witnesses heightened tensions as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, engage in a robust exchange over a contentious power-sharing promise. The conflict sees both leaders championing their perspectives on fulfilling promises and leadership responsibilities.

Shivakumar, advocating the notion that 'word power is world power,' indirectly challenges the status quo while insinuating the agreed power rotation after half a term. Opposing this, Siddaramaiah underscores his commitment to a five-year tenure, boasting the success of guarantee schemes aimed at improving citizens' welfare.

The unconfirmed rotational chief minister formula, reported to be agreed upon following the 2023 Assembly elections, still lingers despite denial from Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar's loyalists are lobbying the party's high command to reinforce this agreement, advocating for their leader's ascension as agreed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

