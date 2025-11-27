'Where Is Imran Khan?': Concerns Rise Over Former PM's Isolation

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has expressed deep concerns over the well-being of its detained leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he remains isolated from his family and legal team for over three weeks.

Zulfikar Bukhari, PTI's spokesperson, highlighted the party's frustration over the lack of access to Khan, emphasizing the urgency of ensuring his health and legal rights. Bukhari demanded that the government allow Khan's family to meet him immediately.

Amidst rising social media attention and public protests, local media also reports potential plans to further restrict access to Khan by moving him to a high-security facility, although jail officials claim he is in good health.

