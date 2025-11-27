Left Menu

'Where Is Imran Khan?': Concerns Rise Over Former PM's Isolation

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, jailed on corruption charges, has been isolated from his family and lawyers for weeks, raising concerns about his health. His party, PTI, protests for access while social media buzzes with calls for his whereabouts. Officials claim Khan is in good health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:28 IST
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has expressed deep concerns over the well-being of its detained leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he remains isolated from his family and legal team for over three weeks.

Zulfikar Bukhari, PTI's spokesperson, highlighted the party's frustration over the lack of access to Khan, emphasizing the urgency of ensuring his health and legal rights. Bukhari demanded that the government allow Khan's family to meet him immediately.

Amidst rising social media attention and public protests, local media also reports potential plans to further restrict access to Khan by moving him to a high-security facility, although jail officials claim he is in good health.

