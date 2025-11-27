President Murmu's Nostalgic Return to Odisha Assembly

President Droupadi Murmu revisited her formative years in politics during an evocative address at the Odisha Assembly on Thursday. Once a member, Murmu expressed deep emotion, recalling her journey from humble beginnings to her present role as India's President.

In her address, Murmu emphasized the significance of maintaining a balance between 'Kathni' and 'Karni' and urged lawmakers to uphold high standards both within and outside the assembly. She highlighted India's achievements in fields like technology and space science, presenting these as markers of a rising nation.

The President also acknowledged Odisha's historical contributions to India's freedom and governance, celebrating its progress and potential. Murmu underlined the importance of women's representation, noting the state's tradition of empowering women. She called for collaborative efforts to propel Odisha to prosperity by its centenary in 2036, contributing to India's vision for 2047.