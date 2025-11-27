Left Menu

Militant Rule Reinstated in Guinea-Bissau Amid Electoral Turmoil

Major-General Horta Inta-a has been installed as Guinea-Bissau's interim leader after a coup ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo just before election results. The military cited a threat to democracy by drug traffickers. The coup has been condemned internationally, amid ongoing instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:05 IST
Militant Rule Reinstated in Guinea-Bissau Amid Electoral Turmoil

In a stark turn of events, Guinea-Bissau's military has appointed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president after ousting civilian leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo. This comes just days after an election marked by instability in this West African nation noted for its role in global drug trafficking networks.

The upheaval, orchestrated by what is now dubbed the "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order," was justified by Inta-a as a preventative measure against 'narcotraffickers' allegedly plotting to seize control of Guinean democracy. The new leadership is set to hold power for one year, as military presence grows across the capital, Bissau.

With condemnation from regional and continental bodies such as ECOWAS and the African Union, the coup underscores Guinea-Bissau's historical struggle with political stability. Businesses remain shuttered, and civilian life is disrupted as residents voice their anxieties over the uncertain future, amidst concerns over drug influence and governance.

TRENDING

1
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Presence Grows in Latin America

 Global
3
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

 India
4
False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

False Alarm Forces Air India Flight Back to Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025