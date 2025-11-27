Militant Rule Reinstated in Guinea-Bissau Amid Electoral Turmoil

In a stark turn of events, Guinea-Bissau's military has appointed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president after ousting civilian leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo. This comes just days after an election marked by instability in this West African nation noted for its role in global drug trafficking networks.

The upheaval, orchestrated by what is now dubbed the "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order," was justified by Inta-a as a preventative measure against 'narcotraffickers' allegedly plotting to seize control of Guinean democracy. The new leadership is set to hold power for one year, as military presence grows across the capital, Bissau.

With condemnation from regional and continental bodies such as ECOWAS and the African Union, the coup underscores Guinea-Bissau's historical struggle with political stability. Businesses remain shuttered, and civilian life is disrupted as residents voice their anxieties over the uncertain future, amidst concerns over drug influence and governance.