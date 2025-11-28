Guinea-Bissau's Historic Coup: Power Struggle in a Cocaine Hub

Guinea-Bissau witnessed a dramatic shift in power as the military installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president. His emergence follows a coup that saw the overthrow of President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, a day before election results were set to be announced.

The nation, notorious as a cocaine trafficking hub, echoed instability with this ninth coup in West and Central Africa in just five years. Inta-a justified the takeover, citing a thwarted plan by 'narcotraffickers' to undermine democracy. The situation prompted swift regional intervention and condemnation from global bodies, including the African Union.

As Guinea-Bissau remains tense, with ongoing military presence on the streets and closed businesses, international pressure mounts for the restoration of constitutional order. The political crisis underscores the unresolved challenges of drug influence and governance failures smoldering in the nation's fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)