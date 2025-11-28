Historic Unification: NDPP and NPF Merge for Naga Cause
Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio announced the historic merger between NDPP and NPF to uphold Naga history, tradition, and identity. During the NPF Central Executive Council meeting, he emphasized the unification aims to support ongoing peace processes and regional cooperation, urging members to overcome challenges in organizational restructuring.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has heralded the merger between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) as a 'historic coming together.' The unification, he stated, is for the cause of the Naga people and to bolster their history and cultural identity.
Addressing the Central Executive Council of the NPF, Rio, who also assumed the presidency, remarked that the success of this regional platform hinges on cooperative and sincere efforts from its members. The historic merger, announced at their meeting in Kohima, sets a precedent for preserving values and advancing collective regional goals.
Rio highlighted the political scope of the NPF beyond Nagaland, including Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and proposed expansion into Assam. With resolutions aimed at structural reorganization post-merger, the council has reaffirmed commitment to the ongoing Naga peace process and the formation of dedicated divisions to align with the party's constitution and objectives.
