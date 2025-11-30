Left Menu

Fresh FIR Fuels National Herald Case Controversy

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale addressed the recent FIR against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, emphasizing that it's based on investigations and not linked to the Central government. The case involves alleged financial irregularities and is part of a legal proceeding led by the Enforcement Directorate.

Updated: 30-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:22 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that the recent FIR against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is based on investigations, dismissing any connection to the Central government.

The FIR, submitted by Delhi Police, follows a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate amid its money laundering probe into allegations that party leaders misused their positions for personal gain.

Athawale urged that the case remains a legal matter, free from political interference, and suggested Rahul Gandhi defend himself in court if he disputes the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

