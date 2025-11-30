Left Menu

Netanyahu Seeks Pardon Amidst Corruption Trial Controversy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog, citing his long-running corruption trial as an obstacle to governance. Netanyahu, accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, maintains innocence. The plea has polarized opinions, with some questioning its timing and implications for Israel's national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a pardon from the nation's president, Isaac Herzog, amid an ongoing corruption trial. Netanyahu argues that the trial hampers his ability to effectively govern Israel.

The plea arrives as Netanyahu faces allegations of bribery and fraud, charges he vehemently denies. Legal opponents demand an admission of guilt before any pardon, a move that contrasts with Netanyahu's belief in his eventual acquittal.

President Herzog is carefully considering the request, consulting with the justice ministry. Meanwhile, Netanyahu's plea has sparked debate, highlighting deep-seated political divisions within Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

