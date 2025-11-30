BJP Leads Arunchal Pradesh's Unopposed Electoral Advance

Sixty-three candidates in Arunachal Pradesh have been elected unopposed as the region gears up for municipal and panchayat elections on December 15. The State Election Commission announced on Sunday that the ruling BJP claimed 58 zila parishad positions and four Itanagar Municipal Corporation seats without contest.

Prominent victories were also recorded by the National Peoples' Party, winning one zila parishad seat unopposed, highlighting the political dynamics at play. The nomination process saw 440 candidates vie for 186 zilla parishad positions, underscoring the competitive spirit of the elections.

The electorate of 8,31,648 eligible voters, split between panchayat and municipal polls, will make their voices heard across numerous polling stations. While Electronic Voting Machines will facilitate municipal elections, traditional ballot boxes will be employed for panchayat votes. Results are expected on December 20, as Arunachal Pradesh witnesses this democratic exercise.

