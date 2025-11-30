Left Menu

BJP Leads Arunchal Pradesh's Unopposed Electoral Advance

In Arunachal Pradesh, 63 candidates have been elected unopposed ahead of the December 15 municipal and panchayat polls. The ruling BJP secured 62 of these seats across zila parishad constituencies and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation. A significant number of voters are set to participate in these upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:12 IST
BJP Leads Arunchal Pradesh's Unopposed Electoral Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sixty-three candidates in Arunachal Pradesh have been elected unopposed as the region gears up for municipal and panchayat elections on December 15. The State Election Commission announced on Sunday that the ruling BJP claimed 58 zila parishad positions and four Itanagar Municipal Corporation seats without contest.

Prominent victories were also recorded by the National Peoples' Party, winning one zila parishad seat unopposed, highlighting the political dynamics at play. The nomination process saw 440 candidates vie for 186 zilla parishad positions, underscoring the competitive spirit of the elections.

The electorate of 8,31,648 eligible voters, split between panchayat and municipal polls, will make their voices heard across numerous polling stations. While Electronic Voting Machines will facilitate municipal elections, traditional ballot boxes will be employed for panchayat votes. Results are expected on December 20, as Arunachal Pradesh witnesses this democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025