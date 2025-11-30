Left Menu

Switzerland Overwhelmingly Rejects 50% Inheritance Tax Proposal

Switzerland decisively voted against a proposed 50% tax on inheritances of over 50 million Swiss francs, a move mainly championed by the youth wing of the Social Democrats. The vote is seen as a reflection of Switzerland's stance on wealth redistribution, against a backdrop of rising living costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Switzerland rejected a proposed 50% inheritance tax on fortunes exceeding 50 million Swiss francs, with 78% of the votes opposing the measure. This result surpassed the two-thirds opposition that had been anticipated in earlier polls.

Bankers and financial analysts closely followed the vote, regarding it as a key indicator of public appetite for wealth redistribution in the country. While other nations like Norway have expanded their wealth taxes, Switzerland remains steadfast, even as concerns about the high cost of living become more pronounced in local politics.

Proposed by the youth wing of the leftist Social Democrats, known as JUSOs, the tax aimed to finance climate change mitigation projects. However, detractors warned it could lead to an exodus of wealthy individuals, ultimately harming tax revenues. The Swiss government, thus, advocated for its rejection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

