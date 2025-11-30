Left Menu

Political Shift in Odisha: BJD Leaders Resign to Join BJP

In Odisha's Bhadrak district, three BJD block chairpersons resigned, signaling a political shift towards the BJP. The resignations, attributed officially to personal reasons, raise speculations about internal party issues. The BJP aims to bolster its ranks, while the BJD grapples with leadership challenges in maintaining party unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) faced a setback as three block chairpersons from Bhadrak district resigned and expressed intentions to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The resignations from BJD's primary membership were officially cited as personal, but speculations of internal issues persist.

Local political dynamics are shifting, with many BJD sarpanchs and Panchayat Samiti members potentially joining the BJP soon. Banta block chairperson Manoranjan Ghadei stated that the decision was collective, aimed at serving the local populace better under the BJP.

BJD officials express concern over leadership deficiencies in Bhadrak, which they believe have weakened party unity. As more local leaders, facilitated by BJP maneuvers, consider switching allegiance, the political landscape in Odisha continues to evolve.

