Political Shift in Odisha: BJD Leaders Resign to Join BJP

In a significant political development in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) faced a setback as three block chairpersons from Bhadrak district resigned and expressed intentions to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The resignations from BJD's primary membership were officially cited as personal, but speculations of internal issues persist.

Local political dynamics are shifting, with many BJD sarpanchs and Panchayat Samiti members potentially joining the BJP soon. Banta block chairperson Manoranjan Ghadei stated that the decision was collective, aimed at serving the local populace better under the BJP.

BJD officials express concern over leadership deficiencies in Bhadrak, which they believe have weakened party unity. As more local leaders, facilitated by BJP maneuvers, consider switching allegiance, the political landscape in Odisha continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)