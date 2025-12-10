Reviving Cricket Glory: KSCA's New Leadership Takes Charge

The newly-elected president of the KSCA, Venkatesh Prasad, and his team are actively working to bring top-level cricket back to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The team visited the stadium in Belagavi and held discussions with Karnataka's political leaders regarding infrastructural enhancements for the sport.

The delegation, which included vice-president Sujith Somasundar, secretary Santosh Menon, and veteran administrator Vinay Mruthyanjaya, assessed the condition of the KSCA Stadium in Belagavi. They emphasized plans to revitalize cricket infrastructure across various regions, including Belagavi, Shimoga, Tumakuru, and Hubballi, with the goal of rejuvenating state cricket.

Prasad stressed the importance of resuming cricket matches with spectators at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ensuring that it re-enters the national cricketing arena. The importance of obtaining necessary clearances to avoid past incidents, such as the tragic stampede, was highlighted in their discussions with state leaders and BCCI officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)