Delhi By-Elections: A Political Showdown Between BJP and AAP

The recent by-elections in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have reignited the intense political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both sides presenting contrasting stories of the day's events.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in a strong showing based on party feedback and his visits to multiple wards. Despite historically low voter turnout for local elections, BJP's organizational capabilities were said to have turned the tide in their favor.

Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP of foul play, alleging electoral misconduct and inaction by the Election Commission. With results expected on December 3, this by-election serves as a critical chapter in the ongoing political confrontation between these two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)