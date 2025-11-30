Left Menu

Delhi By-Elections: A Political Showdown Between BJP and AAP

The by-elections across Delhi's 12 wards intensified the political rivalry between BJP and AAP. Both parties narrated differing accounts of the voting, with BJP highlighting support and AAP alleging misconduct. The outcomes, expected on December 3, will be critical in the ongoing BJP-AAP confrontation post-Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:09 IST
Delhi By-Elections: A Political Showdown Between BJP and AAP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent by-elections in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have reignited the intense political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both sides presenting contrasting stories of the day's events.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in a strong showing based on party feedback and his visits to multiple wards. Despite historically low voter turnout for local elections, BJP's organizational capabilities were said to have turned the tide in their favor.

Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP of foul play, alleging electoral misconduct and inaction by the Election Commission. With results expected on December 3, this by-election serves as a critical chapter in the ongoing political confrontation between these two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025