Delhi By-Elections: A Political Showdown Between BJP and AAP
The by-elections across Delhi's 12 wards intensified the political rivalry between BJP and AAP. Both parties narrated differing accounts of the voting, with BJP highlighting support and AAP alleging misconduct. The outcomes, expected on December 3, will be critical in the ongoing BJP-AAP confrontation post-Assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The recent by-elections in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have reignited the intense political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with both sides presenting contrasting stories of the day's events.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in a strong showing based on party feedback and his visits to multiple wards. Despite historically low voter turnout for local elections, BJP's organizational capabilities were said to have turned the tide in their favor.
Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP of foul play, alleging electoral misconduct and inaction by the Election Commission. With results expected on December 3, this by-election serves as a critical chapter in the ongoing political confrontation between these two major parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- by-elections
- BJP
- AAP
- elections
- politics
- voter turnout
- foul play
- results
- election commission
ALSO READ
Opposition too should fulfil its responsibility and come out of its depression after loss in elections: PM Modi.
Negativity may have some utility in politics, but ultimately nation building requires a positive mindset: PM Modi.
The Politics of Waste: How Federal Policies are Causing Massive Food Loss in the US
Record turnout witnessed in Bihar elections biggest strength of democracy: PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Winter session.
For some time now, Parliament used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet to vent frustration after defeat: PM Modi.