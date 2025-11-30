Left Menu

Shiv Sena's New Gem: Nilesh Rane's Rising Influence

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane, calling him a valuable asset in Konkan. Rane, known for his fearless approach, faces legal challenges as he becomes central in a political conflict between Shiv Sena and BJP in Sindhudurg ahead of local polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malvan | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:29 IST
Shiv Sena's New Gem: Nilesh Rane's Rising Influence
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed strong support for Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane, describing him as a 'diamond' uncovered by the party in the Konkan region.

Speaking at a Shiv Sena rally in Malvan, Shinde highlighted Rane's fearless nature, attributing it to the influence of his father, former Chief Minister Narayan Rane. Rane, the MLA from Kudal, is seen as the driving force behind the Shiv Sena's strength in the region.

The endorsement comes amid escalating tensions in Sindhudurg district, where Nilesh Rane faces legal issues following accusations of trespassing, as the district becomes a battleground between BJP and Shiv Sena with local body elections looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025