Shiv Sena's New Gem: Nilesh Rane's Rising Influence

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed strong support for Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane, describing him as a 'diamond' uncovered by the party in the Konkan region.

Speaking at a Shiv Sena rally in Malvan, Shinde highlighted Rane's fearless nature, attributing it to the influence of his father, former Chief Minister Narayan Rane. Rane, the MLA from Kudal, is seen as the driving force behind the Shiv Sena's strength in the region.

The endorsement comes amid escalating tensions in Sindhudurg district, where Nilesh Rane faces legal issues following accusations of trespassing, as the district becomes a battleground between BJP and Shiv Sena with local body elections looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)