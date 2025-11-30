Massive Protest Demands Imran Khan's Release

Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are gearing up for a major protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) this Tuesday, demanding his release from Adiala Jail, where he has been held since August. The protest, organized by members of Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is described as a significant effort to draw attention to what they claim is unlawful detention.

Leading the movement is Sohail Afridi, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who publicly criticized the isolation of Khan, calling the situation 'highly alarming.' Afridi announced plans for the protest outside the IHC, where, despite previous court orders, access to Khan has been heavily restricted, isolating him from not just family and lawyers, but also party colleagues.

Khan's sister has filed a contempt petition in IHC, citing violations of a court order that allowed Khan to receive regular visitors. Amidst growing concerns over his well-being, authorities at Adiala Jail assured that Khan is in good health and receiving necessary care. However, tensions remain high, with the PTI lobbing accusations of misconduct against the government.

