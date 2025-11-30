Left Menu

Massive Protest Demands Imran Khan's Release

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's supporters, led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, plan a major protest at the Islamabad High Court to demand Khan's release from Adiala Jail. Khan, who remains isolated, has been in custody since August 2023 amid growing concerns about his welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:38 IST
Massive Protest Demands Imran Khan's Release
protest
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are gearing up for a major protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) this Tuesday, demanding his release from Adiala Jail, where he has been held since August. The protest, organized by members of Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is described as a significant effort to draw attention to what they claim is unlawful detention.

Leading the movement is Sohail Afridi, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who publicly criticized the isolation of Khan, calling the situation 'highly alarming.' Afridi announced plans for the protest outside the IHC, where, despite previous court orders, access to Khan has been heavily restricted, isolating him from not just family and lawyers, but also party colleagues.

Khan's sister has filed a contempt petition in IHC, citing violations of a court order that allowed Khan to receive regular visitors. Amidst growing concerns over his well-being, authorities at Adiala Jail assured that Khan is in good health and receiving necessary care. However, tensions remain high, with the PTI lobbing accusations of misconduct against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Odisha Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Infiltrators

 India
2
Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

Landmine Toll Hits Four-Year High Amid Treaty Withdrawals and Funding Cuts

 Global
3
Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

Russian Banks Gear Up for Railways Debt Restructuring

 Russia
4
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025