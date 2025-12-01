Modi Calls for Constructive Debate in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced strong criticism towards the opposition, accusing them of transforming Parliament into a preparatory stage for elections or a venue to express frustration following electoral defeats.

Modi, speaking to reporters before the Winter session, highlighted the importance of Parliament functioning as a conduit for constructive and productive debate rather than a stage for political theatrics.

The Prime Minister referenced the opposition's recent electoral loss in Bihar, suggesting that the Parliament should avoid becoming a platform for venting frustration or showcasing arrogance after electoral wins. He emphasized that the opposition should actively engage and move beyond election losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)