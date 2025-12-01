Left Menu

Modi Calls for Constructive Debate in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for using Parliament as an election warm-up arena, encouraging a shift towards constructive debate. He offered guidance to bring positivity into politics and stressed the need for result-driven discussions rather than theatrical displays, especially after electoral defeats like the one in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:05 IST
Modi Calls for Constructive Debate in Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced strong criticism towards the opposition, accusing them of transforming Parliament into a preparatory stage for elections or a venue to express frustration following electoral defeats.

Modi, speaking to reporters before the Winter session, highlighted the importance of Parliament functioning as a conduit for constructive and productive debate rather than a stage for political theatrics.

The Prime Minister referenced the opposition's recent electoral loss in Bihar, suggesting that the Parliament should avoid becoming a platform for venting frustration or showcasing arrogance after electoral wins. He emphasized that the opposition should actively engage and move beyond election losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

Major Drug Bust in Pulwama: Police Intercept Narco-Terror Chain

 India
2
British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

British MP Denounces Bangladesh Court's Verdict

 United Kingdom
3
Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

Festive Boost and GST Cuts Propel Loan Growth in Banking Sector

 India
4
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025