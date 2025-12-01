Modi Calls for Constructive Debate in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for using Parliament as an election warm-up arena, encouraging a shift towards constructive debate. He offered guidance to bring positivity into politics and stressed the need for result-driven discussions rather than theatrical displays, especially after electoral defeats like the one in Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced strong criticism towards the opposition, accusing them of transforming Parliament into a preparatory stage for elections or a venue to express frustration following electoral defeats.
Modi, speaking to reporters before the Winter session, highlighted the importance of Parliament functioning as a conduit for constructive and productive debate rather than a stage for political theatrics.
The Prime Minister referenced the opposition's recent electoral loss in Bihar, suggesting that the Parliament should avoid becoming a platform for venting frustration or showcasing arrogance after electoral wins. He emphasized that the opposition should actively engage and move beyond election losses.
