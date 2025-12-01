Unity in Diversity: Karnataka Leaders Overcoming Power Struggle with Breakfast Diplomacy

A unity display unfolds in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans a breakfast visit to his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The meeting serves as a follow-up to prior discussions aimed at bridging gaps caused by leadership disagreements.

Shivakumar confirmed the invitation, focusing on strengthening their cooperative political strategy. Siddaramaiah awaits the formal invite while asserting their teamwork, emphasizing that they operate like brothers, despite media-intensified rumors of factionalism.

The high command's involvement signals Siddaramaiah's continued leadership amidst the Belagavi legislature session preparations. This initiative reflects efforts to ease tensions over rumored power-sharing arrangements as Congress passes the mid-term milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)