Unity in Diversity: Karnataka Leaders Overcoming Power Struggle with Breakfast Diplomacy
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to visit Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence for breakfast to discuss collective efforts, following tensions over leadership. Both claim unity and adherence to the high command, with breakfast meetings attempting to quell the political struggle.
- Country:
- India
A unity display unfolds in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans a breakfast visit to his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The meeting serves as a follow-up to prior discussions aimed at bridging gaps caused by leadership disagreements.
Shivakumar confirmed the invitation, focusing on strengthening their cooperative political strategy. Siddaramaiah awaits the formal invite while asserting their teamwork, emphasizing that they operate like brothers, despite media-intensified rumors of factionalism.
The high command's involvement signals Siddaramaiah's continued leadership amidst the Belagavi legislature session preparations. This initiative reflects efforts to ease tensions over rumored power-sharing arrangements as Congress passes the mid-term milestone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I and Shivakumar had breakfast, discussed party matters, strategy for legislature session from Dec 8: CM Siddaramaiah.
We will face Opposition in legislature session: CM Siddaramaiah after breakfast at Shivakumar's residence.
We are one voice in Congress; there is no difference in party, it's only media creation: Shivakumar after breakfast with Siddaramaiah.
''All our MLAs are united and we will face Opposition together'': CM Siddaramaiah after breakfast with Shivakumar.
We discussed on candidates for MLC polls, strategy for legislature session: Deputy CM Shivakumar, after breakfast with Siddaramaiah.