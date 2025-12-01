Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Karnataka Leaders Overcoming Power Struggle with Breakfast Diplomacy

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to visit Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's residence for breakfast to discuss collective efforts, following tensions over leadership. Both claim unity and adherence to the high command, with breakfast meetings attempting to quell the political struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A unity display unfolds in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans a breakfast visit to his deputy, D K Shivakumar. The meeting serves as a follow-up to prior discussions aimed at bridging gaps caused by leadership disagreements.

Shivakumar confirmed the invitation, focusing on strengthening their cooperative political strategy. Siddaramaiah awaits the formal invite while asserting their teamwork, emphasizing that they operate like brothers, despite media-intensified rumors of factionalism.

The high command's involvement signals Siddaramaiah's continued leadership amidst the Belagavi legislature session preparations. This initiative reflects efforts to ease tensions over rumored power-sharing arrangements as Congress passes the mid-term milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

