Modi Expresses Concern for Khaleda Zia's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the health condition of Khaleda Zia, the former Bangladeshi prime minister. Modi assured India's readiness to offer support for her recovery. Zia was hospitalized with a chest infection impacting her heart and lungs, leaving her extremely unwell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:46 IST
Modi Expresses Concern for Khaleda Zia's Health
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deep concern for the health of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Modi, recognizing Zia's long-standing service to public life, expressed his best wishes for her quick recovery.

Modi's statement, posted on platform X, highlighted India's readiness to extend all possible support to Zia, who has been a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's political landscape. India's commitment to lend assistance underscores the diplomatic bonds between the neighboring countries.

Khaleda Zia, aged 80 and the current chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23. She suffers from a serious chest infection, affecting both her heart and lungs, leaving her condition gravely concerning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

