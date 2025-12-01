Left Menu

Political Turmoil: AAP's Cheema Criticizes Former Punjab Leaders

Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab Finance Minister, criticizes Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal for damaging Punjab's political landscape. He accuses them of corrupt practices and warns against their return to power. Cheema emphasizes AAP's achievements, while Congress's Warring dismisses BJP's future in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 21:55 IST
Political Turmoil: AAP's Cheema Criticizes Former Punjab Leaders
Cheema
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political statement, Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused BJP's Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal of misgoverning Punjab during their terms. Cheema emphasized that the people had rejected these leaders who now hope for a political comeback.

Cheema's remarks came in response to Amarinder Singh proposing a pre-election alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He highlighted the longstanding political ties between Singh and the Badals, alleging they protected each other legally and amassed wealth instead of serving the public.

While showcasing AAP's initiatives like free electricity and job creation, Cheema criticized Singh's political shifts. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring acknowledged Singh's honesty but dismissed any potential success for BJP, even with SAD's support, in Punjab's future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

Israeli troops kill 2 suspected Palestinian attackers in West Bank

 Israel
2
Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

 India
3
China shares end lower ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

China shares end lower ahead of key policy meetings, Hong Kong flat

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India visit

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India vi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025