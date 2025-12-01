Political Turmoil: AAP's Cheema Criticizes Former Punjab Leaders

In a fiery political statement, Harpal Singh Cheema, Punjab's Finance Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused BJP's Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal of misgoverning Punjab during their terms. Cheema emphasized that the people had rejected these leaders who now hope for a political comeback.

Cheema's remarks came in response to Amarinder Singh proposing a pre-election alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He highlighted the longstanding political ties between Singh and the Badals, alleging they protected each other legally and amassed wealth instead of serving the public.

While showcasing AAP's initiatives like free electricity and job creation, Cheema criticized Singh's political shifts. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Amrinder Singh Raja Warring acknowledged Singh's honesty but dismissed any potential success for BJP, even with SAD's support, in Punjab's future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)